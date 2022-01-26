Latest from Central Midlands League as Thorne chase promotion to NCEL
Club Thorne Colliery moved to within a point of Premier North Division leaders Newark Town with a 3-1 win over Crowle Colts in the Central Midlands League.
Harry Brown (2) and Shay Evans-Booth were on target for Thorne, who have lost just once in 21 matches and have a game in hand on Newark.
Sutton Rovers picked up a 3-2 victory at bottom side AFC Phoenix thanks to goals from Leyton Beck, Ellis Pattison and Adi Parker.
Eighth-placed Harworth Colliery returned to winning ways on Tuesday night with a 4-2 victory at home to Sutton Rovers.
AFC Bentley were 3-1 winners at Nottingham in the first round of the Buckingham Insurance League Cup.
Josh Bowkett’s penalty put Bentley in front and Joe Smith scored twice for the Doncaster club.
Askern Miners went down 5-2 at home to Dearne & District. Danny Jones and Jacob Toomer were on target for Askern.
This Saturday: Askern Miners v Newark Town, Club Thorne Colliery v Harworth Colliery, Dinnington Town v AFC Bentley, Sutton Rovers v SJR Worksop.