Latest fitness and injury news ahead of Doncaster Rovers' Papa John's Trophy clash with Rotherham United

New Rovers signing Joe Dodoo

And Jordy Hiwula will also make his first appearance in Rovers colours after recovering from the ankle injury which has kept him out since pre-season.

Dodoo joined Rovers yesterday on a two-year deal and will be thrown straight into action, despite not having a club since the end of last season.

“He’s not had any games,” Wellens told the Free Press. “But if you look at him, physically he’s ripped to shreds.

“He’s a really good athlete and it’s obvious that he’s been working on his own to keep himself in trim.

“There’s keeping yourself in trim and then there’s match fitness.

“Our responsibility now is to get him match fit as quickly as possible.

“We’ll start with 45 to 60 minutes on Tuesday night, depending on how the game is going, and then we’ll make sure he’s fresh for the Wigan game at the weekend.”

Wellens says Hiwula will not be pushed too hard as he makes his first tentative steps back into match action.

He said: “What we don’t want to do is take him into fatigue and risk muscle injuries because he’s that sort of fast twitch fibre player where his movements are quite sharp.

“So the plan is that he’ll get 45 to 60 minutes as well.”

Jon Taylor’s current return date is unknown after he suffered complications with the removal of a cyst.

Cameron John will not feature against the Millers after continuing to suffer with a back problem.

The defender did not train last week and was sent for a scan as the club’s medical staff look to determine the nature of the issue.

Wellens said: “He went for a normal scan on Monday and it showed up a bit of a problem so he’ll go for a CT scan on Wednesday.”

Tom Anderson looked on course to feature against Wigan Athletic at the weekend but struggled in training as he recovers from an ankle problem.

Wellens said: “He tried running in training and he pulled up straight away.”

