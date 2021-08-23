Latest as Omar Bogle rejects opportunity to leave Doncaster Rovers

The striker was the subject of interest from two League Two clubs prior to the weekend and was left out of Saturday’s goalless draw with Portsmouth in order to consider his future.

Wellens has made no secret of the fact he does not see Bogle as part of his plans this season at Rovers.

But the 29-year-old has told the Rovers boss he is not interested in either of the options on the table.

Omar Bogle

“I think the couple of clubs that have asked about Omar don’t take his fancy,” Wellens said.

“I don’t think that is going to go anywhere.

“These players have had maybe three months to find another club and it’s not happened.

“I have to at the back of my mind think that it’s not going to happen.”

Bogle’s departure would be key to Wellens’ attempts to sign a specific ‘renowned League One striker’ with his wages required to cover the majority of a deal which has been agreed in principle with another club.

With eight days to go in the transfer window, Wellens’ attention is now likely to shift to securing a pair of free loan deals.

He said: “We are getting busy with a couple of free loans that we can bring in.

“It’s tough at the minute because of the injuries we’ve got.”

