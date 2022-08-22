Late drama as Doncaster Rovers Belles edge seven-goal thriller at Lincoln City

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Butler’s side trailed 2-0 and then 3-2 but fought back in front of a crowd of 1,003 at the LNER Stadium to record a memorable victory.

Captain Jess Andrew held her nerve to make it 3-3 with a penalty before new arrival Halima Essa scrambled home a last gasp winner.

Both teams are very likely to be challenging for the title next spring and when Lincoln went two up inside the first 15 minutes it seemed Belles’ major failing of last season was going to haunt them again.

Doncaster Rovers Belles started the new season with a thrilling win at Lincoln City. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

Just two points from six games against the three other sides in the top four proved costly for Belles who finished as runners-up, a point ahead of Lincoln.

A drinks break midway through the first half proved timely for Belles who managed to steady themselves and, after going close a few times, pulled one back through Sophie Brown just before the interval.

It remained 2-1 to the home side until the last 20 minutes when Andrew pulled Belles level for the first time from the penalty spot.

Lincoln regained the advantage immediately courtesy of a fine freekick by Leah Hardy.

A second penalty successfully converted by Andrew again saw parity restored as the clock just ticked over the regulation 90 minutes.

Both teams went for a winner and it was debutant Essa, a summer signing from Sheffield Wednesday, whose goal secured maximum points for Belles in dramatic fashion.

This was arguably the sweetest victory for Belles since Butler assumed the managerial reins midway through the 2019/20 season when the club was perilously close to slipping down to the fifth tier.

Belles are back in action next Wednesday (August 31) when they welcome Sheffield FC to their new home venue at Club Thorne Colliery (7.45pm).