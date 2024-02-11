Landmark win, training ground routines and other Doncaster Rovers talking points

Rovers celebrate a vital win over Tranmere. (Picture John Hobson/AHPIX LTD).

Here, we look at four major talking points to emerge from the contest in DN4.

Century up

This game was Grant McCann's 100th in charge of Rovers across both spells in the hotseat. And he capped it off with a much-needed victory.

Not that the Rovers' boss was aware of reaching the landmark. When it was relayed to him post-match, McCann raised an eyebrow before saying: "Oh I didn't know that. Nice stat! I was pleased with the win today but all it is is three points. It's a good start for us."

GK coach's role in winner

Rovers' goalkeeping coach Kyle Letheren was praised for his training ground insight and research when it came to Hakeeb Adelakun's match-winning goal here.

The Lincoln City loanee rounded the Tranmere stopper Luke McGee to provide what was ultimately the pivotal moment of the contest.

And McCann revealed post-match that it was wise words from Letheren that planted the seed.

"I have to give credit to Kyle for the second goal because he's done a lot of work on (Tranmere stopper Luke) McGhee," said McCann. "He noted to us that he (McGee) is very positive and always wants to come out. He was saying to the forwards in the week that if you make that run and you get in, that you should go round the 'keeper. That's what Hakeeb did. So credit to him and Kyle."

Adelakun himself also praised Letheren, saying: "Our plans during the week discussed how me and Luke (Molyneux) could use our pace and get in behind Joe (Ironside). Also, a massive thing was that we were told how their 'keeper comes early so it was about us making decisions and being confident."

Only looking up

Make no mistake, this win was a big one.

Combined with losses for the bottom two, it means Rovers' gap to 23rd place increased to double figures.

And McCann says everybody in the group is looking upwards, not down, in the final third of the season.

"We're in that middle cluster but we want to make sure we finish strongly," said the Rovers' chief. "I just said to the players 'let's see how many wins we can get'. Nobody is talking about the bottom of the table. Let's try and breed some confidence."

Injury latest

As well as the bad news surfacing post-match on both Ben Close and Jon Taylor, McCann also gave brief updates on the two players who dropped out of the starting XI.

He said: "Jay McGrath trained yesterday but still wasn't 100 per cent so we made a decision to leave him (out). Tommy Rowe trained the early part of the week but then missed a few days. We sent him for a scan on his hamstring and luckily it came back that he'll just miss a few days so he's got a chance for Tuesday."