Landmark success for Doncaster football club in Adobe Women's FA Cup tie
The club have entered the Adobe Women's FA Cup for the first time in their history. And it was a winning debut for the team as they romped to a resounding 6-1 victory away at Market Rasen Ladies in their first round qualifying tie.
Three goals in either half did the damage in Lincolnshire and the team are now preparing for a home tie in the next round. They will host Beverley Town Ladies at Oxford Street.
The match takes place on Sunday, September 22 with a 2pm kick-off. Should they prosper in that game the third qualifying round takes place three weeks later.
