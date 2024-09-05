Landmark success for Doncaster football club in Adobe Women's FA Cup tie

By Sports Reporter
Published 5th Sep 2024, 10:33 BST
Rossington Main Ladies FC are toasting a landmark success.

The club have entered the Adobe Women's FA Cup for the first time in their history. And it was a winning debut for the team as they romped to a resounding 6-1 victory away at Market Rasen Ladies in their first round qualifying tie.

Three goals in either half did the damage in Lincolnshire and the team are now preparing for a home tie in the next round. They will host Beverley Town Ladies at Oxford Street.

The match takes place on Sunday, September 22 with a 2pm kick-off. Should they prosper in that game the third qualifying round takes place three weeks later.

