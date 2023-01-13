Defender Knoyle, who has been one of Doncaster’s top performers this season, was out of contract at the end of the season and rejected the offer of a new deal at the Eco-Power Stadium.

The 26-year-old made 80 appearances for Rovers after joining from Cambridge United last summer, 28 of them this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers’ head of football operations James Coppinger said: “We sat down with Kyle in December and made it clear based on his form this season we would like to keep him at the club beyond his initial contract coming to an end in the summer.

Kyle Knoyle has joined Doncaster Rovers' League Two rivals Stockport County.

“At that point Kyle informed us that he didn’t see his future at Doncaster Rovers, and that left us with a decision to make as to what was best for us as a club.

“We then received an offer from Stockport that we feel was in our best interests to accept given that he had less than six months left of his contract to run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Kyle gave everything for the football club in the 18 months since he joined, and we would like to wish him and his family all the best for the future.”

Right-back Knoyle contributed six assists and a goal from right-back in the first half of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In recent weeks he has been featured on the right-hand side of a back three to help cover injuries.

Stockport are three points behind Doncaster in the League Two table but are understood to boast one of the division’s biggest budgets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers are yet to make a signing in the January transfer window but Knoyle’s exit could free up funds to allow boss Danny Schofield to begin recruiting his own players.

It is understood the club could be close to finalising their first signing of the window, who could be available for tomorrow’s trip to Crawley Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Knoyle trained with his new teammates on Friday morning and could make his Hatters debut against Northampton Town on Saturday.