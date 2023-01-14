Defender Knoyle, who had been one of Doncaster's top performers this term, joined their League Two rivals on a two-and-a-half year deal for an undisclosed fee on Friday.

The 26-year-old’s contract was due to expire at the end of the season and he had told Rovers he did not see his future at the Eco-Power Stadium, according to head of football operations James Coppinger.

Posting on social media, Knoyle wrote: “My time at Doncaster Rovers has come to an end and I’d like to take this opportunity to thank those at the club who have helped me on my journey.

Doncaster Rovers defender Kyle Knoyle.

"It’s been the craziest 18 months I’ve spent at any club with both highs and lows but what’s left its biggest mark on me is the community of people that love the club and how they have welcomed me and my family.

"I hope the fans ambitions are one day matched by those at the club [sic].

"I wish everyone associated with the club the best for the future and will always be looking out for you.”

Knoyle was part of the Doncaster side relegated from League One last term after joining the club from Cambridge United in the summer of 2021.

The right-back had been one of the club’s most creative players this season, with six assists and one goal.

It remains to be seen whether he will be replaced this month.

In his statement, Coppinger said: “We sat down with Kyle in December and made it clear based on his form this season we would like to keep him at the club beyond his initial contract coming to an end in the summer.

“At that point Kyle informed us that he didn’t see his future at Doncaster Rovers, and that left us with a decision to make as to what was best for us as a club.

“We then received an offer from Stockport that we feel was in our best interests to accept given that he had less than six months left of his contract to run.”