Kyle Hurst set for Doncaster Rovers exit as Jay McGrath injury update provided

Doncaster Rovers are actively looking to move Kyle Hurst on this summer.

The winger was left out of the travelling party that jetted to Spain for this week's warm weather training camp. Hurst spent the second half of last season out on loan at Scottish side Queen's Park, where he made 13 appearances. Despite returning to Cantley Park last week for testing and the start of pre-season, the 23-year-old did not travel with the squad for the week-long stay abroad.

Now, manager Grant McCann says that the club are looking to get him tied up elsewhere. It's unclear whether that would be a loan or permanent deal, with Hurst's contract expiring next summer.

"We're looking to try and get somewhere for Kyle to go and play football because I think he'll benefit somebody massively," McCann said. "It's just the fact that we have four, in my opinion, top class wide players here and we like to be fair to people.

Meanwhile, McCann has also provided an update on injured defender Jay McGrath.

"Jay had an operation just after the season finished on an issue with his groin," he says. "We're just nursing him back slowly but surely. Hopefully he'll be back for the first game of the season. If not, then maybe the second game. It was important to get that bit of nuisance knock towards the end of last season seen to. He kept feeling something and not quite getting it there. He had a slight operation and he's feeling good now and it's all about just getting him back with rehab and when he's ready to come in he'll come in."

Rovers have been mightily busy on the incomings front this summer, with eight new arrivals all joining up with the group for the training camp.

But McCann was coy on whether any more signings can be expected: "Who knows, but at this moment in time I'm quite pleased with what we've got."