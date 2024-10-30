Kyle Hurst outlines his Doncaster Rovers ambition as focus shifts towards FA Cup date

Kyle Hurst has been in fine form for Rovers over the past week and wants to continue that, if selected, at Barrow this weekend.

Kyle Hurst has taken the bull by the horns in his last two outings - but knows he needs to do it on a more consistent basis.

The Doncaster Rovers attacker was arguably the stand-out performer in pre-season but failed to take that form into the first few months of the campaign. Before last weekend's game at Bradford, he'd made just one league start.

But a superb performance in the win at Valley Parade - where he set up both goals - and another impressive cameo in the EFL Trophy success at Barnsley has thrust him back into contention.

He was only on the pitch at Oakwell for the final 20 minutes but that was more than enough time to make a good impression as he teed up Harry Clifton for a goal before applying a tidy finish himself. He could have had a hat-trick but for some last-gasp defending by the hosts.

"I'm really pleased to continue on from the weekend at Bradford," said the 22-year-old. "I was pleased to come on, set up a goal and score. I don't think I've ever hit a ball clearer than that one cleared off the line but I put it right when I did score.

"That's the thing now, for me, consistently performing for the team and for myself.

"As I say I was really pleased with how I did at Bradford, that was big for me, a big game, I really enjoyed it and I enjoyed Tuesday. "The big thing now is just consistently doing it."

Saturday sees Rovers hit the road for a third straight game and third different competition as they make the long trek up to Barrow in the FA Cup first round proper.

"There's a lot of games but in these kind of competitions we want to get as far as we can," added Hurst.

"The start of the week has been good so far but we want to push to get into the next round on Saturday. I'm looking forward to getting into the next round of the FA Cup."