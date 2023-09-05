Key man set to return for Doncaster Rovers when they travel to Wrexham

Watch more videos on Shots!

Winger Hurst netted eight goals in a highly encouraging breakthrough season in men's football last term but has yet to play in 2023/24 due to a thigh injury.

Doncaster have missed the former Birmingham City youngster’s creativity in their opening six League Two games and have scored just four goals, the joint fewest in the division.

Hurst returned to full training yesterday and should make Saturday’s trip to North Wales, where Rovers will be backed by almost 1,200 travelling fans.

Kyle Hurst could return for Doncaster Rovers against Wrexham this weekend.

Hurst is one of several players set to return from injury this week.

Discussing the availability of his squad, Doncaster boss Grant McCann said: "It will be a full week into Kyle Hurst, he will train on Monday. And hopefully a full week into Tom Nixon, Louie Marsh, Ben Close probably towards the back end of the week.

"We are definitely getting stronger in terms of getting personnel back."

Midfielder Close has also yet to play this season due to injury.

New signing Marsh was not registered in time to face Swindon last weekend but watched from the stands as his new teammates held free-scoring Swindon Town to a 0-0 draw with ten men.

After the match McCann admitted he was grateful for a chance to rest his stretched squad after three games in the previous seven days.

Rovers showed no sign of fatigue against the Robins, who had scored more goals than any other side in the EFL before Saturday.

Those involved at the weekend were given an extra day off on Monday to recover.

“We've had a tough week and have been in every single day,” said McCann.

"It's important to give the boys a breather in the early part of the week, then we can ramp it up on Tuesday.

"We’ll try and take it off a little bit then ramp it up again leading into Wrexham.

"It's going to be valuable.”