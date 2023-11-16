Key man for Doncaster Rovers hailed after producing ‘best performance yet’

Grant McCann hailed the performance of Doncaster Rovers skipper Richard Wood in Tuesday’s FA Cup win over Accrington Stanley.

Centre-back Wood made just his second start since September at the Wham Stadium after being sidelined by a calf injury for two months.

The veteran defender, 38, was one of several players who caught the eye in the 2-1 win and used every ounce of his experience to keep Accrington target man Matt Lowe off the scoresheet.

McCann, who made Wood Doncaster’s captain following his arrival from Rotherham this summer, said: “That was his best performance, without a shadow of a doubt, since he’s been here.

Doncaster Rovers captain Richard Wood.

"That’s what Woody can bring, he’s been unfortunate with that little calf injury.

"You can see he suits being in the middle of that back three with pace in and around him.”

Wood’s vocal presence on the pitch could be heard from the stands as he exercised his leadership skills to help get Doncaster back in the game and eventually over the line to set up a second-round tie against Peterborough United on the weekend of Saturday, December 2.

It was his second-half pass which found the run of wing-back Tom Nixon, who in turn crossed for Zain Westbrooke to equalise.

Wood almost bagged the winner in the first period of extra time when he pounced on a loose ball in the Accrington box.

Perhaps more used to scoring with his head, the finish lacked conviction and was charged down by Jon McCracken in the home goal.

Wood replaced Tom Anderson in the starting XI, with McCann revealing the latter was left out due to fatigue following his longest run of games for two years due to a succession of injuries.

Another Rovers player who caught the eye in Lancashire was substitute George Broadbent, who assisted Joe Ironside’s winning goal.

McCann said: "He was probably unfortunate to come out of the team a few weeks back but Zain (Westbrooke), Closey (Ben Close) and Harrison (Biggins) have all been in good form.

"I’m pleased for George. He did well and could have had a goal himself.”

Meanwhile, Doncaster’s match at home to Bradford City in League Two will now take place on Friday, December 22, kicking off at 7.45pm.