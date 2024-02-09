Luke Molyneux's contract expires in the summer. (Picture by Howard Roe/AHPIX.com;Football).

Luke Molyneux has confirmed he's not yet had any discussions with Doncaster Rovers over extending his contract.

The winger is one of many players whose current deal ends this summer. He has arguably been one of Grant McCann's most consistent performers so far, registering the most assists (five) of anyone in the squad.

But when asked if he's opened talks to extend his stay in South Yorkshire into a third season, the 25-year-old revealed it's a topic yet to be broached by either his representatives or the club's hierarchy.

"The club haven't spoken to me yet," the former Hartlepool man said, speaking in the build-up to tomorrow's home visit of Tranmere Rovers.

"I'm just trying to focus on playing every game and contributing as much to the team as I can. What happens happens. I don't really want to put any pressure on anything at the moment."

When probed if he would be open to the possibility of staying longer, Molyneux shifted the subject towards his aims of winning promotion - clearly an aspiration that will have to wait until next season if he's to achieve it in his current surroundings.

