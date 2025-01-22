Doncaster Rovers are a point off the top three after victory at Gillingham.Doncaster Rovers are a point off the top three after victory at Gillingham.
Just two points will decide which division Doncaster Rovers will be in next season, plus Accrington Stanley, Carlisle United, Morecambe and Tranmere Rovers relegation fight

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 06:00 BST
Rovers bolstered their promotion hopes with a fine win at Gillingham at the weekend.

The 1-0 win leaves Rovers sitting sixth in the table and just a single point away from a top three position.

Rovers now need to string a run of results together to cement a spot in the automatic promotion places.

But in a highly competitive League Two there is still much to decide before the games run out.

So who is going to finish where, Here a supercomputer – prodcued by BonusCodeBets – gives its take on how the final table will look.

How does the Supercomputer work?

The League Two SuperComputer, conducted by SkinLords, is a probability model, not determined by human predictions or bias.

What happens is the SuperComputer estimates the outcome of each remaining fixture based on a team’s current strength (based on factors such as league position and form) and betting market odds.

The machine then simulates the remaining games in a season 10,000 times and constructs an average league table from the 10,000 simulations, to rule out anomalous results.

99pts (+43)

1. Walsall

99pts (+43) Photo: Getty Images

86pts (+29)

2. AFC Wimbledon

86pts (+29) Photo: Getty Images

86pts (+24)

3. Crewe Alexandra

86pts (+24) Photo: Getty Images

85pts (+22)

4. Notts County

85pts (+22) Photo: Getty Images

