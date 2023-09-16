Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luck went Doncaster's way against Forest Green with Ben Close netting the winning goal with a cross-shot in injury time after Jordan Moore-Taylor had cancelled out Harrison Biggins' stunning first-half opener.

Forest Green twice hit the woodwork and Louis Jones - a last-minute stand-in following an injury to Ian Lawlor - made a string of saves in a man-of-the-match display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought it was just rewards for the last four or five performances," said McCann, whose side moved out of the League Two relegation zone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Rovers' Ben Close is mobbed by his team mates after his injury time winner against Forest Green Rovers.

"There was a real togetherness about the team to put their bodies in front of crosses and blocks. Things went our way a little bit."

Those who have watched Rovers regularly this season might say they have played better and lost.

But they showed their ability to win ugly, which McCann had called for after no wins in their seven opening league games.

"I saw a togetherness today,” said McCann.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m pleased with the lads. It’s the first three points and we are not getting too excited about it by any stretch of the imagination, don’t get me wrong, but it’s nice to feel that winning feeling.”

Close admitted his winning goal was a total fluke but McCann hopes it can spark an improvement in results.

"We want to be climbing that ladder as much as we can,” he said.

"Today is a step forward for us. It wasn't our best performance in possession today but the grit and determination was there to see.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCann looked crestfallen as he sat down in the dugout following Forest Green’s equaliser in the 84th minute.

But Close’s winning goal sparked pandemonium among the visiting staff and supporters.

"A last-minute winner is always great,” said McCann.

"I didn’t think it was going to be far away for us to win a game but it took until the eighth game for it to happen.

"There’s a lot of games to be played and now we want to take it game-by-game.

"It’s Gillingham next, which will be a tough game, but we look forward to it.”