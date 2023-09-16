“Just reward”: Doncaster Rovers boss gives verdict on Forest Green Rovers win
Luck went Doncaster's way against Forest Green with Ben Close netting the winning goal with a cross-shot in injury time after Jordan Moore-Taylor had cancelled out Harrison Biggins' stunning first-half opener.
Forest Green twice hit the woodwork and Louis Jones - a last-minute stand-in following an injury to Ian Lawlor - made a string of saves in a man-of-the-match display.
"I thought it was just rewards for the last four or five performances," said McCann, whose side moved out of the League Two relegation zone.
"There was a real togetherness about the team to put their bodies in front of crosses and blocks. Things went our way a little bit."
Those who have watched Rovers regularly this season might say they have played better and lost.
But they showed their ability to win ugly, which McCann had called for after no wins in their seven opening league games.
"I saw a togetherness today,” said McCann.
“I’m pleased with the lads. It’s the first three points and we are not getting too excited about it by any stretch of the imagination, don’t get me wrong, but it’s nice to feel that winning feeling.”
Close admitted his winning goal was a total fluke but McCann hopes it can spark an improvement in results.
"We want to be climbing that ladder as much as we can,” he said.
"Today is a step forward for us. It wasn't our best performance in possession today but the grit and determination was there to see.”
McCann looked crestfallen as he sat down in the dugout following Forest Green’s equaliser in the 84th minute.
But Close’s winning goal sparked pandemonium among the visiting staff and supporters.
"A last-minute winner is always great,” said McCann.
"I didn’t think it was going to be far away for us to win a game but it took until the eighth game for it to happen.
"There’s a lot of games to be played and now we want to take it game-by-game.
"It’s Gillingham next, which will be a tough game, but we look forward to it.”
Rovers host Everton’s Under-21s in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday before entertaining league leaders Gillingham next weekend.