'Just fizzled out' - Grant McCann's honest verdict of Doncaster Rovers' loss at Wimbledon

Grant McCann admits he couldn't see where a goal was coming from in Doncaster Rovers' below-par showing at AFC Wimbledon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers lost 1-0 but failed to register a shot on target as their automatic promotion hopes stalled in the capital. An error from George Broadbent was picked off by the hosts, with Matty Stevens' header the difference between the two sides. Prior to that, Luke Molyneux and Kyle Hurst both botched chances and Wimbledon then made them pay on a day to forget for those of a red-and-white persuasion.

"Apart from the first 20 minutes, we were very, very poor," McCann admitted post-match, after a result which stretches their run to just one win in their last six league outings. "We didn't get to grips with the game at all today. We should have been 2-0 up. I know I keep talking about it, week after week. It's two glorious opportunities that we need to take.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Then the one mistake we make, Wimbledon punish us. I know we gave the ball away in the midfield but we should still defend the cross better. And from then on, they have a certain way of playing and we got sucked into that. That's not what we coached to do today.

"We went long too quick and every time we did that it came back because we haven't got those type of players.

"I know if you don't take your opportunities, teams will punish you. We get punished off of one mistake we make. The second half I was just disappointed. I just couldn't see where a goal was coming from. We put more attacking players on. But it just fizzled out for us."

When quizzed specifically on the fact his side didn't register a shot on goal, McCann replied: "Of course I'm disappointed. We have 20-25 shots per game usually. If we take those two chances early on, we win the match."

Rovers now have a blank midweek before the intense festive schedule gets underway at home to Tranmere Rovers next Saturday.