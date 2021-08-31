Joy of six for league leaders Club Thorne Colliery

Club Thorne Colliery

Retford also went into Saturday’s game boasting a 100 per cent record and took an early lead through Bruno Holden.

Evan Fortune-West equalised in the 37th minute and an own goal four minutes later proved to be decisive.

Thorne lead the way in the Premier North Division of the Central Midlands League with six wins out of six.

They host bottom side AFC Phoenix on Saturday.

AFC Bentley, in sixth place, remain unbeaten after a 2-2 draw with St Josephs Rockware.

Zack King and Shaun Carrington struck to put Bentley two up by the midpoint in the first half.

St Josephs, however, fought back to take a point with goals from Jayden Thackray and Danny Wilson.

Askern Miners are finding it tough adjusting to life in the CML as they were hit for six for a second successive game.

Alex Irwin netted a consolation strike in a 6-1 defeat at Staveley Miners Welfare on the back of a 6-0 reverse at home to Clay Cross Town last Tuesday.

Harworth Colliery were 6-1 winners at Kiveton Miners Welfare and sit seventh in the early standings.

Charlie Baird bagged a hat trick for Colliery, with Ainsley Finney, Greg Archer and Rio Allen also on target.

Sutton Rovers, who have lost four of their first five games, went down 6-1 at Newark Town.