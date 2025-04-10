Joseph Olowu update as Grant McCann reveals Doncaster Rovers movement on contract front

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann says the club are awaiting a response on a revised contract offer sent to Joseph Olowu.

The centre-half is out of contract this summer but has been one of the shining lights of Rovers' campaign. McCann recently revealed that Olowu turned down a previous offer but speaking ahead of Saturday's home game against AFC Wimbledon, he gave a fresh update on the matter.

"We've responded again to Joseph and his representatives and sent back what we feel is a very good offer to him," McCann said.

"That's with him and his agent. We'll see how that goes. I'd love him to stay. We spoke to him several months ago about a new contract. Joe's been good for us but we've been good for him. Both elements have aligned. He's grown with us and I do believe he's got better."

When asked by the Free Press if a deadline has been placed on the offer pitched to the former Arsenal defender, McCann said: "There is, but we'll keep that in-house. Because, look, at the end of the day we'll need an answer at some point because that'll then give us the opportunity - if he doesn't accept - to go and bring another options in to replace him. But Joe and his agent are well aware of that."

Olowu is currently recovering from an operation to address a thigh injury that will keep him out for the remainder of the season but there was encouraging news on that front.

McCann added: "He was back in today for the first time. He walked in with his crutches but walked out without them, which is pleasing. He was in and smiling and bubbly and I think the operation went as well as was hoped."