Joseph Olowu on the need for a cool head and calm minds amid Doncaster Rovers promotion mission

You would be hard-pressed to find a footballer as calm and laidback as Joseph Olowu.

Rarely does he get flustered, either on or off the pitch. The Doncaster Rovers defender is a relaxed figure who believes that there's no point stressing about the 'what-ifs'. The term 'trusting the process' is one that has taken on a slightly negative connotation in recent times, with it becoming something of a well-worn cliche in footballing lexicon.

But it is one that Olowu is fully on board with. He has had to be patient at various times in his three-and-a-bit years at Rovers, especially this term with a logjam of centre-halves on the club's books.

"Life experiences and life in general have taught me that you can't follow your emotions because they can deceive you and they're not always factual," Olowu tells the Free Press.

"It's about me being as calm as possible. That's always been my demeanour and always been how I am as a person. I try not to let anything that I cannot physically control take me out of who I am as a person. That just allows me to be ready when the opportunity comes."

That opportunity has come about quickly this term. With Richard Wood and Tom Anderson both out of the picture for the time being, through injury and suspension, it has allowed Olowu to develop a burgeoning partnership with Jay McGrath at the heart of defence.

Sod's law saw that disrupted last week against Grimsby with Olowu suffering a back spasm in the warm-up but he has trained this week and is set to win back his starting role against Crewe on Saturday.

Olowu was reared at Arsenal, where there is a requirement more than anywhere for standards to be kept high. He may not have represented the first team but 13 years in the academy at the London giants ingrained plenty of good habits.

Rovers' centre-half Joseph Olowu.

"The coaches that we had when I was coming through in the under-21s, they were very big on discipline," the 24-year-old says. "They also hammered it home to us that yes we were at the training ground on a full-time basis, but don't be thinking you're already in the first team.

"It was about earning the right to go over there (with the first team). It was about earning opportunities, even to just train.

"Once you stepped up it was about working even harder.

"A lot of the coaches I had - and they were very, very good - they played a part in teaching me those aspects of discipline. It's about every single day being diligent and making sure you're putting yourself in the best possible position to just have a good career first and foremost."

Improving day by day is all part of the process for Olowu and included in that is his discipline.

He admits there was a time when he was picking up bookings willy-nilly. But he has brushed up on it and you have to go back to March for the last time he entered the book.

"I think early last season there was a time when I probably ran a risk (of suspension)," Olowu adds.

"I comfortably picked up about four bookings in the space of eight games. I told myself I had to behave quickly because I don't want to get suspended so I've probably become a bit smarter in that sense but when necessary you get aggressive and physical. But when you don't need to, you just box smart."

Whilst it is well over six months since his last booking one particular wait he is keen to end is getting on the scoresheet. He's not netted since September 2022 and is clearly eager to end a two-year drought. "It lingers," he says, when asked if it has been eating away at him.

"It's not something I set at the forefront of my mind but I feel like I'm getting closer. I had a chance recently against Chesterfield that I should be putting away. I'm putting myself in right areas. I've got a feeling, so hopefully it's very, very close."