Joseph Olowu contract admission made by Grant McCann as Doncaster Rovers man lands award

Joseph Olowu has been named the Doncaster Rovers player of the year at the Star Football Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ceremony was held on Monday night at Sheffield's OEC with centre-half Olowu winning the prize after some stellar performances that contributed to Rovers' promotion to League One. He fought off competition from colleagues Luke Molyneux and Jay McGrath to win the award.

Speaking on stage, flanked by his manager Grant McCann, Olowu said: "It's been enjoyable. Off the back of last season and the way we went out on penalties, the gaffer spoke to us after the game and we had just one objective in mind, plain and simple, win the league.

"We've got promotion out the way and I trust and believe that as a group that there's enough quality to get that over the line (title).

Sheffield Star Football Awards 2025 OEC Sheffield Doncaster rovers player of the year Joseph Olowu

"I've said all throughout the season it's the best changing room I've been in in throughout my career and I truly mean that. You can see through the results we've got. The group we are, we back ourselves. Nobody gets on each other's backs and we get the best out of each other."

Olowu is currently out injured and his contract is, as it stands, due to expire in the coming weeks. To that end, there has been plenty of speculation about his future.

McCann re-iterated the club's stance that he would like the former Arsenal man to extend his stay in South Yorkshire, saying: "He's had a tremendous season and we've missed him the last four or five weeks. His attitude, how he works, trains and goes about his business every day is a testament to him.

"He deserves this award. We'd love him to sign a new contract! These things happen in football but we'll do our best to try and do it. Let's see."