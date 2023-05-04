Jonathan Mitchell has been voted as the Doncaster Rovers Supporters Club player of the season.

Goalkeeper Mitchell fought off competition from Ben Close and Kyle Hurst, who finished second and third respectively, to win the award which was presented to him on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winner was chosen based on votes cast after every match this term.

Jonathan Mitchell punches the ball clear against Grimsby.

Mitchell has kept eight clean sheets in his 44 appearances in 22/23.

Like the team, the 28-year-old’s form has been inconsistent, although he has enjoyed some man-of-the-match displays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was replaced by Louis Jones for last weekend’s win over Colchester United, which saw Rovers keep their first clean sheet in 12 outings.

Len South, chair of the Supporters Club, explained how the voting process works.

He said: “Fans vote for their best player after every game, who gets three points.

"Second best gets two points and third gets one. At the end of the season, whoever is top wins.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitchell is one of 10 Doncaster players whose contract is set to expire this summer.

He has made 62 appearances for the club since joining in January 2022, keeping 13 clean sheets in total.

A final decision on his future – and that of his teammates – will be made next week following Rovers’ final game of the season away to Walsall on Monday (12.30pm kick-off).