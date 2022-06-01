John Bostock leaves Doncaster Rovers after rejecting new deal

The 30-year-old midfielder wants to play at a higher level and is unwilling to drop down to League Two following Rovers’ relegation.

Bostock made 43 appearances for Doncaster after arriving at the club in last year’s January transfer window.

He missed four months of last season with an ankle injury but his return to the side coincided with an improvement in performances towards the end of a wretched campaign.

John Bostock

Rovers confirmed his departure in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Head of football operations James Coppinger said: “John turned his contract down but I can’t speak highly enough of him as both a person and a player.

“I played with him when he first signed and I was around him last season. He’s a great guy and the way he’s conducted himself throughout this process has been excellent.

“He feels he can play at a higher level and doesn’t want to step into League Two which we respect, and wish him all the best from the club’s perspective.

“He was really good in how he communicated, he had the club’s best interests at heart and was honest all the way through.

“We can now move forward and plan without him. We’ve brought Harrison Biggins in and he complements the lads already here to create what we believe is one of the best midfields in the division.”