Joe Ironside on how Doncaster Rovers' late heroics can be catalyst for fresh start

That feeling is all too familiar for Doncaster Rovers of late. So last Saturday it was nice to see it flipped on its head and for the opposition to go through the emotional wringer rather than Rovers.

Not too many people would disagree that Sutton United were probably decent value for three points. They'd taken the lead midway through the second half, had more of the ball and offered more of a threat than Grant McCann's men.

But with virtually the last play of the game Joe Ironside ensured spoils were shared when he lashed home a penalty to send the away fans into raptures and make the home punters wince.

Ironside picked himself up off the canvas after being felled by home stopper Dean Bouzanis - "It was me that got splattered," was the striker's description of the awarding of the spot-kick - to ensure that the gap between the two sides remained seven points.

It also snapped a three-game losing streak for Rovers but perhaps more important than that was the aforementioned impact it had on the hosts, who remain marooned in trouble.

"I think in terms of where we both are in the league, then yes it is big," Ironside told the Free Press, when it was put to him this had the potential to be a hammer blow to one of their main drop rivals.

"We've nicked it with the last kick of the game basically and so that must be tough. We know that because we've been on the receiving end of them a few times this year.

Joe Ironside's last-gasp penalty secured a valuable point for Rovers away at Sutton.

"It's hard to take sometimes but we just focus on ourselves and trying to get better.

"We've got a full week now (without a game) where we can work hard on the training pitches and work hard on tactics and build towards that next game. Hopefully we'll be flying and raring to go."