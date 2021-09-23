Joe Dodoo 'can develop into leader' at Doncaster Rovers

Joe Dodoo scores the first of his brace against Manchester City U21s. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

That was the verdict of boss Richie Wellens after watching his newest recruit hit the goal trail this week.

Dodoo, 26, scored twice in Rovers’ midweek win over Manchester City U21s in the Papa John’s Trophy – his first goals for the club – and impressed in a front three alongside Jordy Hiwula and Tiago Cukur.

And the former Leicester City, Rangers and Wigan Athletic frontman has made a positive impression both on and off the pitch.

"His work rate is exceptional and he’s a good lad,” said Wellens. “He wants to improve and I think he’s going to be a good part of the group.

"I think he’s got the potential to develop into a leader.

"He’s been at some big clubs but he’s not really always started.

"He’s got a chance to develop here and we think we can get goals as well as hard work from him.”

Wellens also reserved praise for on-loan Watford youngster Cukur who, after a difficult start to life in League One, showed plenty of promise in Tuesday night’s 2-1 victory.

Ahead of Saturday’s trip to Plymouth Argyle, Wellens said: "It is good for his (Dodoo's) confidence. I would have liked Jordy (Hiwula) and Tiago to have got one. I think there were opportunities for them to score.

"But I think their all-round game, application, sharpness and brightness was all there. It was probably just a goal lacking from those two.

"Obviously, Joe getting the two goals (means) he should be full of confidence now and he has kick-started his career here.

"I think he brings loads of other attributes other than his goalscoring; his physique, power and work-rate as well. All three of them can be really pleased with their night's work.

"We are waiting for Fejiri (Okenabirhie) to come back and at the moment, instead of having to share the load with somebody, Joe is going to have to that mantle on himself to take the majority of the load, but also Tiago came in and was fantastic.