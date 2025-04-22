Jay McGrath update as Doncaster Rovers turn attentions towards monster Bradford City game

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster Rovers are within one more win of promotion after a hugely profitable Easter period.

Back-to-back wins combined with all of their rivals slipping up has meant Rovers are on the cusp of League One. This Saturday sees them run out for their final home game of the season for what promises to be a white-hot atmosphere against Yorkshire rivals Bradford City. Tickets are selling fast with the attendance almost certain to eclipse the highest league crowd in DN4 this term: 10,988 against Notts County.

And there could be a number of boosts for manager Grant McCann as he looks to clinch the second promotion of his managerial career, after winning the League One title with Hull City in 2021.

Billy Sharp returns to availability after serving a three-match suspension following his red card in the draw against AFC Wimbledon earlier this month. Centre-half Jay McGrath, missing for the last three matches through injury, is set to come back into contention too although there are still question marks over Joe Ironside.

Speaking after the win over Colchester on Easter Monday, McCann said: "Jay trained today and he was closer probably than Joe Ironside. Joe was out on the pitches with Dave (Rennie, head of medical). He's still feeling it a little bit but he's got three or four days to Bradford. But I think Jay will be fine for Bradford."

McCann will also be hoping for good news on full-back Jack Senior who looked visibly frustrated after being forced to depart the action early on Monday.

Speaking post-match, his manager said it was a hamstring-related concern: "We'll assess him over the next couple of days, but hopefully it's not too serious. He's had a tough time of it Jack. I've not spoken to Dave (Rennie, head of medical) but Jack wasn't in a good place when he came off."

McCann insists that now getting the right balance of rest and training is imperative after a gruelling period of games.

Jay McGrath has missed the last three games for Rovers.

He added: "We've played one more game than everyone else, after that Salford game (match in hand), so we have to get the right rest into the group now and then the right training load into them the back-end of the week."