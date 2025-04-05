Jamie Sterry on his Spiderman-themed celebrations after breaking Doncaster Rovers duck

Jamie Sterry wheels away after scoring the opening goal at Cheltenham.

Jamie Sterry was over the moon to notch his first Doncaster Rovers goal - and end his son's long wait for a custom celebration!

The full-back signed an extended contract on Thursday and then capped a memorable week on a personal level with his first goal in red-and-white with a late cracker in the win at Cheltenham.

The strike from the former Newcastle United man was his first at the 71st time of asking and ensured Rovers finally broke down a stubborn Robins' side that had been reduced to ten men. Substitute Rob Street notched a second to add the icing on the cake for Grant McCann's side.

You have to go back two years this month for Sterry's last goal, for Hartlepool against Barrow.

"That was a good goal that one!" smiled Sterry when the Free Press reminded him of that previous strike. "But this was one was massive because of the timing and the size of the game. It's a massive three points for us.

"It was nice to score and do a little Spiderman celebration for my little boy who's been asking for it for a while! I'm delighted to score but more important was winning the game. It was a good feeling and when the fans sing your name, it always puts a smile on your face.

"I think it took a little deflection but as long as it hits the back of the net, then nobody cares.

"The best feeling is winning. It was frustrating first half because we didn't play how we know we can. But we kept growing into the game and we left it late but the most important thing was we won."

Rovers now have a week off before resuming against promotion rivals AFC Wimbledon, at home, next Saturday. That is the start of a manic end to the season with four games inside ten days.