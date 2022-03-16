James Coppinger shows he's still got it and hints at Doncaster Rovers reappearance (with a difference)

James Coppinger. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Doncaster Rovers legend James Coppinger gave fans a glimpse of what they have been missing when he posted a brilliant clip of him scoring a classy goal in an indoor six-a-side game this week.

And the 41-year-old hinted that he may be preparing to pull on the red and white hoops again – for the forthcoming return of Masters Football.

In the video Coppinger nutmegs one unfortunate opponent before chopping his way past two hapless defenders in trademark style before slamming home.

He simply wrote: “Ready for the @mastersfootball”.

Masters Football, a popular six-a-side tournament for former players, will return in July when legends from Liverpool, Manchester United, Celtic and Rangers compete in Glasgow for the newly launched 360 Sports TV Masters Cup.

Plans are in place for a full tournament, featuring regional heats, in 2023.