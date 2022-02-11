Jacobs' decision to snub Doncaster Rovers was the right one, says Portsmouth writer

Michael Jacobs, pictured during his Wigan Athletic days. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images

Gary McSheffrey identified the winger as someone who could add some much-needed atttacking spark and valuable EFL experience to his Rovers team – and had been optimistic about pushing through a deal for the 30-year-old in the January transfer window.

But the former Wigan Athletic wideman chose to stay at Fratton Park and, as Rovers prepare to face Portsmouth this weekend, is now the form player in Danny Cowley’s side.

Cox, who covers Portsmouth for The News, wrote this week: “As Pompey struggled at the start of 2022, the clamour for Michael Jacobs’ inclusion became too loud to ignore.

“The Blues should, therefore, be thankful their current talisman chose to fight for his place at Fratton Park rather than seek pastures new.

“The 30-year-old has risen in prominence in recent weeks and has been the club’s standout performer since being reinstated in the starting XI.

“Hardly any player in League One has matched his current hot-streak of three goals and two assists in his past three games.

“However, it would have been easy for the ex-Wigan man to become disillusioned with his lack of minutes earlier this term, as those ahead of him in the pecking order continued to underwhelm.

“Indeed, it was no secret that Danny Cowley wasn’t going to stand in his way of a January transfer – with an offer reportedly on the table from Doncaster.

“As a result, he could easily have been lining up against his current team-mates on Saturday – looking to send the Blues further down the table.

“Ultimately, staying was a relatively easy choice for Jacobs to make, with Donny fighting for their League One status this season.

“Even in his modest mind, the winger would know he’s far too good to be plying his trade in a relegation battle, instead of looking to spearhead a club into play-off reckoning.

“What also should receive recognition is the fact Jacobs has had to roll with the punches throughout the entirety of the campaign to become the star man.

“At first, he had to deal with a failed move to Paul Cook’s Ipswich revolution in the summer, before suffering injuries and two separate bouts of illness, which limited his progress further.

“His ability to pick himself off the canvas after successive blows has resonated so well with the Fratton faithful.