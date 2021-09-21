Jack Goodman at the double to rescue draw for Doncaster Rovers U18s at Huddersfield Town

Doncaster Rovers. Photo: Getty Images

Gary McSheffrey’s youngsters went a goal down before half time after a sensational free kick from 25 yards made it impossible for Tom Chambers to stop in Rovers’ goal.

That was Huddersfield’s Michael Stone’s third goal from a dead ball situation this season.

Shortly after half time the Terriers doubled their advantage when Donay O’Brien-Brady’s cross ended up deceiving Chambers to find the back of the net.

From going 2-0 down Rovers turned up the tempo playing what McSheffrey described as the ‘best half hour of football’ they have played all season.

Will Hollings played through Jack Goodman who got Rovers back into the game.

After missing a few more chances to bring it level, Goodman got the equaliser he was waiting for when he volleyed home.

Rovers almost snatched it in the end when Tom Parkinson floated a ball into the box but captain Dan Wilds headed just off target.

The result meant Rovers moved up to fifth in the table on seven points after five games.

McSheffrey said: “Huddersfield are good technically in possession. It’s a level I want us to reach. So we would be comfortable technicians in there who can move the ball well.

“They did not hurt us. We limited them to one good chance and we knew they had a dead ball specialist. We gave away a cheap free kick away from a corner and that gave Michael Stone the chance to put the ball away superbly.”

Goodman moved onto four goals for the season following his brace against Lincoln City on the opening day of the season.

McSheffrey added: “I’m delighted for Jack because I challenged him at half time. Fair play to him, he has gone out there and answered me with two great goals and got us a point out of the game.”