Alassana Jatta has scored 13 goals for Notts County this season and is included in our League Two team of the season.Alassana Jatta has scored 13 goals for Notts County this season and is included in our League Two team of the season.
Alassana Jatta has scored 13 goals for Notts County this season and is included in our League Two team of the season.

I've watched a lot of League Two football this season and this is my team of the season so far - including players from Walsall, Bradford City, Crewe Alexandra, Notts County and Doncaster Rovers

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 31st Jan 2025, 07:00 BST
It’s not been easy, but, having given it plenty of thought and watched plenty of football this season, I have selected this side as my League Two team of the season.

It was a tough selection process with many players standing out around the league for many different reasons.

It can of course only ever be a subjective choice with 100 people no doubt selecting 100 different teams.

But I have narrowed it down and come up with this starting XI, based on a 4-4-2 formation. And it’s a team I think would be able to do the business in the League One.

Have your say on our selections via our social media channels.

Position: Keeper Club: Notts County

1. Alex Bass

Position: Keeper Club: Notts County Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Position: Left-back Club: Salford

2. Luke Garbutt

Position: Left-back Club: Salford Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Position: Central defender Club: Crewe Alex

3. Mickey Demetriou

Position: Central defender Club: Crewe Alex Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Position: Central defender Club: Doncaster Rovers

4. Joseph Olowu

Position: Central defender Club: Doncaster Rovers Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoWalsallBradford CityNotts CountyLeague One
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice