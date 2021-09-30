'It's great to be back where it all started for me' - Paul Green joins Doncaster Rovers coaching staff
Doncaster Rovers have appointed their former midfielder Paul Green as fitness coach.
Green, 38, replaces Rob Lee who Rovers have confirmed has left the club.
The former Republic of Ireland international made over 250 appearances for Rovers and helped the club rise from the Conference to the Championship before leaving to join Derby County in 2008.
Green has experience of coaching young players at his A1 Football Factory in Pontefract.
He will continue to play for Boston United in National League North and will work with Rovers from Monday to Friday.
“It’s great to be back where it all started for me as a player,” said Green.
"To come back on the coaching side of things as strength and conditioning coach is great.
“I’ll be looking after the players from a fitness point of view, the day-to-day side of things is really important for them in keeping their levels high.
“I got my qualifications when I was still playing to do this kind of role and it’s an area of the game I’ve always been keen on.”
Chief executive Gavin Baldwin said: "We're delighted to have Paul back at the club.
"With Paul, Richie and Copps, we believe we have a team of ambitious, young people who have the club's best interests at heart and who are determined to bring stability, longevity and success to Doncaster Rovers. ”