Since 2014, Miller, a devout Christian who represented Doncaster from 2000 to 2003, has served as the club’s chaplain.

"I love Jesus and have a heart for people,” says Miller, a defender in his playing days.

"I want to serve and support people where I can. It was a natural progression to go into it.”

Barry Miller (right) and Andy Watson celebrate winning the Sheffield & Hallamshire FA Senior Challenge Cup against Emley AFC at Hillsborough in 2001.

Every Wednesday Miller, who still lives in Doncaster, visits Rovers’ Cantley Park training ground and the Eco-Power Stadium to check in with players and staff.

"I’m there to serve in any way I can,” he says of his role.

"I’m really passionate about what I believe in because I know the difference it can make in peoples lives.

"Some can give or take it, but I have had some really good opportunities to support people. I’m there to serve, not to force anything.

Rovers' then skipper Barry Miller clears the ball against Hayes at Belle Vue during a match in 2001.

"Everything they share, they share in confidence. It’s not just about performance, it’s about their whole life.

"Someone might just want to chat, someone might want to share something personal they are struggling with, someone might want a prayer.

"Whatever it is, I’m there."

As well as his chaplaincy role, Miller works for South Yorkshire Housing Association helping people into work.

“I just love being around people and doing my best to support and help,” he adds.

His past experience means he is well positioned to understand what today’s players might be going through.

"You know the pressures of football and what it entails,” says Miller.

"It’s really helpful at times. It probably gives you a bit of respect as well.

"If I was doing well at football, my whole life would be doing well. If I hit a bit of bad form, everything seemed to be falling apart.”

Faith has played a part in Miller’s life since his playing days, as the 46-year-old explains.

"When I was 17 I met my ex-wife and she was from a Christian home. I had no idea who Jesus was.

"I started hearing about him, going to church, it became so real to me.

"There was a bit of mickey-taking, but it’s funny because every now and then you get someone talk to you quietly.”

How does he reflect on his football career, particularly that spell at Doncaster?

“I loved it. What a privilege to play football.

"We used to go out with the Retford Branch. It’s such an amazing club.

"Coming from London where people don’t talk to you it was brilliant. It was just what I needed.

"It’s got into my blood. Since I’ve become chaplain and started going to the games you become a supporter.”

These days Miller is a regular match-going fan along with his children, Gracie, 16, and Zac, 14.

They will be at Mansfield away tomorrow with his wife, Felicity.

“There’s something really special about a Saturday, going to football and going away to games,” Miller adds.

"At Charlton away (2019 League One play-off semi-final) it was the best atmosphere I’ve ever been in. Even though they lost it felt like a win.