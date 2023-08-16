News you can trust since 1925
‘It’s frustrating’: Injuries pile up for Doncaster Rovers with key man set for operation

Doncaster Rovers striker George Miller will go under the knife to resolve an ongoing knee injury.
By Steve Jones
Published 16th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST

Last season’s 13-goal top-scorer missed Tuesday’s 2-2 draw against Mansfield Town, with Doncaster boss Grant McCann confirming he will be missing for up to eight weeks.

"George is going to have an operation so he will be out for six to eight weeks,” said McCann.

"He's been carrying an ongoing knee problem for a bit. It’s something he had from last season.

Tom Anderson receives treatment from the physio team.Tom Anderson receives treatment from the physio team.
"It’s still not improved. It’s unfortunate for us, hence why you saw Mo Faal come in.”

It is understood Miller, who scored his first two goals of the campaign in last week’s Carabao Cup win over Hull, has been carrying the issue for a significant period of time.

McCann’s injury list is piling up with Harrison Biggins set to miss up to four weeks due to a quadricep injury.

Midfielder Biggins also missed last night’s game, as did Jon Taylor.

Meanwhile, Tom Anderson was forced off in the first half and taken to hospital after suffering a suspected broken nose – and possibly a fractured cheekbone – following an accidental collision with Owen Bailey.

Taylor has spent most of the last two years sidelined through injury and illness but made his first start since Boxing Day against Harrogate earlier this month.

McCann said: “He’s gone for a scan on an injured knee.

"Again, it’s a previous injury from last season. He has been outstanding in pre-season and it’s really frustrating to be without Jon.

"There’s a lot of big players missing at the minute. Jamie Sterry is another one who’s going to be missing for five or six weeks.

"It’s frustrating for us, but we can’t worry about that. We have to focus on the players who are fit and available.”

There was better news on Ben Close and Kyle Hurst, with both players closing in on a return.

"Ben Close is not too far away,” said McCann.

"Kyle Hurst has got a follow-up appointment with the specialist tomorrow (Wednesday), so we are hoping for good news.

"I’m hoping they will be the next two to return, probably within the next week to ten days.”

Goalkeeper Louis Jones returned to the matchday squad against the Stags after missing pre-season due to a broken thumb.

