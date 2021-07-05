Italy v Spain: Euro 2020 betting preview, odds and best bets

Italy's coach Roberto Mancini. Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Italy have won every single game of the competition so far. Spain got off to a slower start but La Roja have grown into the tournament and will be aiming to replicate the side that won Euro 2012.

Italy are 6/4 favourites after their quarter-final victory over Belgium with Spain at 2/1 in the full time result market. The Azzurri are 7/10 to qualify for their first Euros final in nine years with Spain 21/20.

Italy are now 9/4 to win the Euros, behind outright favourites England. Spain are 11/4 but have significant heritage in this competition after being the only side to win back-to-back Euros in 2008 and 2012.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ciro Immobile has yet to find the net in the knockout stages for the Azzurri but is 7/4 to score anytime. Federico Chiesa has been a revelation after muscling his way into Roberto Mancini’s starting eleven and is 3/1 to continue his excellent form.

Alvaro Morata is 2/1 to find his third of the tournament with Pablo Sarabia also searching for this third at 3/1. Competition is fierce in the wide forward areas for Spain and Ferran Torres is 11/4 to score anytime but may lose his place to Dani Olmo or Mikel Oyarzbal, both at 3/1.

Best bets: Both teams to score and Italy to qualify is 11/5 which would match Italy’s last two matches in which they dispatched Austria 2-1 after extra time and Belgium 2-1 in 90 minutes.

Over two goals in this semi-final with Morata to score anytime is 15/4.