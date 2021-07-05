Italy v Spain: Euro 2020 betting preview, odds and best bets
Italy and Spain play each other at Wembley on Tuesday for a place in the Euro 2020 final.
Italy have won every single game of the competition so far. Spain got off to a slower start but La Roja have grown into the tournament and will be aiming to replicate the side that won Euro 2012.
Italy are 6/4 favourites after their quarter-final victory over Belgium with Spain at 2/1 in the full time result market. The Azzurri are 7/10 to qualify for their first Euros final in nine years with Spain 21/20.
Italy are now 9/4 to win the Euros, behind outright favourites England. Spain are 11/4 but have significant heritage in this competition after being the only side to win back-to-back Euros in 2008 and 2012.
Ciro Immobile has yet to find the net in the knockout stages for the Azzurri but is 7/4 to score anytime. Federico Chiesa has been a revelation after muscling his way into Roberto Mancini’s starting eleven and is 3/1 to continue his excellent form.
Alvaro Morata is 2/1 to find his third of the tournament with Pablo Sarabia also searching for this third at 3/1. Competition is fierce in the wide forward areas for Spain and Ferran Torres is 11/4 to score anytime but may lose his place to Dani Olmo or Mikel Oyarzbal, both at 3/1.
Best bets: Both teams to score and Italy to qualify is 11/5 which would match Italy’s last two matches in which they dispatched Austria 2-1 after extra time and Belgium 2-1 in 90 minutes.
Over two goals in this semi-final with Morata to score anytime is 15/4.
