'It was a shock' - Doncaster Rovers' Ben Close on seven-month injury lay-off and new contract

Ben Close made his long-awaited comeback from injury in the midweek EFL Trophy game with Huddersfield.

Mention the EFL Trophy and it is probably met with a shrug of the shoulders by most people.

Whether it be players, managers, fans or journalists, the much-maligned competition is often it is seen as an inconvenience and only takes on any real significance if or once you get to the final of it, under the Wembley arch.

But for Doncaster Rovers midfielder Ben Close, the Bristol Street Motors Trophy (to give it its current, correct branding) is a competition that has seen him experience some career highs but also lows. He won it with Portsmouth back in 2019, beating Sunderland in front of 85,000 fans, but then lost in the showpiece to Salford the following season.

Last Tuesday night's victory over Huddersfield Town was a pretty low-key affair on the whole but to Close, it provided a personal milestone after a long lay-off through injury. It was in this competition against Bradford last season that he had to be stretchered off after suffering a knee injury late on in the game.

Surgery was required and the lay-off lasted seven months, culminating in that impressive return against the Terriers.

"I've had some funny moments in this competition!" the 28-year-old told the Free Press, wearing the smirk of a man just happy to be back doing what he loves.

"I've won it and winning at Wembley that day was one of the best days of my career. Not many players will have that opportunity. But I've also lost a final and I've obviously got injured in it last season.

"I think after the operation we were looking at six to eight months and it's been seven, so we've not rushed it or waited too long. I think we got the balance right."

Ben Close impressed against the Terriers on his first outing since January.

The time spent out of the first team picture was tough for Close, experiencing the longest lay-off of his career so far.

He explains: "There were some really difficult days, especially at the start. It takes a while to get your head around how long you'll be out for.

"I won't lie, I had some tough days but I'm quite positive and got my head around it and saw that I'd be back out there eventually. It's taken a while but I'm just really happy to be back. It's the most serious thing injury I've had.

"It was a shock when it happened but you have to get your head around it and get on with it pretty fast. Professional sport isn't all rosy and it's allowed me to appreciate it more than before. I'm grateful to be playing football."

Close says head of medical Dave Rennie was a big aid in pushing him back to full fitness.

He said: "He's got a lot of experience and has obviously worked at the top for a long time. I've enjoyed working with him in a funny kind of way. Obviously it's not too enjoyable being in the gym too much! He just has the knowledge and also at times there were moments when I was doubting myself. But he was there giving me that push and nudge and confidence, which is what you need."

Being handed a new two-year contract midway through his rehab came as a welcome surprise to Close, who is eager to repay the faith of manager Grant McCann.

"That was massive, in terms of being able to allow my mind to rest and relax and think 'I've got a contract for the next two years'," he adds.

"It was one less thing to worry about so I was really grateful to the gaffer and the club for doing that because it got offered after the injury. They didn't have to do it, as they knew how long I'd be out for.

"It doesn't always happen and you see it plenty where players get a big injury and are out of contract and nothing happens. So I'm really grateful."

Clearly, his manager thinks highly of Close.

"Ben's a big player for us, the way he controls the game," McCann said. "We've been really patient with him. He's had to tick a lot of boxes so it's been tough. It's been a lonely journey for him at times.

"When you pick an injury up like that, for the first four to six weeks he was struggling to even straighten his leg. These are things people don't see. They don't see the tough times that people go through, watching the team do well and not being a part of it. I've been there myself and it's tough so we're just delighted he's back."