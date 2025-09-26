Grant McCann knows Doncaster Rovers face a stiff challenge at Luton Town despite their faltering form.

Grant McCann is keen to see Doncaster Rovers iron out the errors ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Luton Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers have slipped to successive defeats in League One with last weekend’s home defeat to AFC Wimbledon a source of particular disappointment for the Rovers chief.

“The previous game against Wimbledon was a bit of a sickener,” said McCann. “Having been in such control at 1-0 up, to make a couple of errors and lose the game was really annoying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On the whole we have been ok with our start. We are nowhere near perfect and we know we have a lot to improve on. We know we can get better in every department.

“The start has been ok but we have to kick on now. I don't think this is a league where you can play catch up.

“Last season we were 15-16 points behind Walsall December/January time and we ended up catching them, this is not a league where you can do that.

“We have to keep ourselves in and around the mix for as long as we can.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers will face a Hatters side struggling to find their form having lost four of their last six League One fixtures.

But despite Luton’s sluggish start McCann knows Rovers will still face a very tough test.

“It is a tough game, any time you go there it is tough,” he said.

“It’s tight and the fans are on top of you. I have won and lost there as a manager and won and lost there as a player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Luton were in the Premier League two years ago and we were sitting in League Two near the bottom.

“It’s amazing how things can change so quickly in football. You can quickly get yourself into a really good position.

“It was unbelievable to see them go back to back to get to the Premier League and it shows you what can be done with belief and togetherness and believing you can beat anyone who comes your way.

“They have a massive squad and top players. Any game away from home in this division is tough, but we want to get back to focusing on ourselves and what we are about.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers head into the game with no fresh injury worries, but McCann admits he does have a decision to make over whether Ian Lawlor will retain his place after featuring in goal at Spurs.

“It is a edison that I need to make,” added McCann. “I always take advice from Kyle (Charles Letheren) because I am not a goalkeeper coach. I don’t know the ins and outs, that's why I have a really good goalkeeping coach.

“If Kyle thinks there needs to be a freshness then we will do that. If he thinks Thimmy (Lo-Tutala) is ready to go again then we keep him in.

“My steer will be what Kyle tells me because he knows, it is a decision we will speak about.”

Get more Rovers news here.