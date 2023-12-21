Is Doncaster Rovers v Bradford City on TV? Key information ahead of Yorkshire derby under the lights
and live on Freeview channel 276
In what has the potential to be a pre-Christmas cracker, two of the fourth tier’s Yorkshire sides will go head-to-head at the Eco-Power Stadium. It is a clash of two sides who have not lived up to expectations this term, but Bradford do appear to be turning a corner.
Form has picked up at Valley Parade following an initially underwhelming start to life under Graham Alexander. Doncaster, on the other hand, were on the receiving end of a 5-0 battering last weekend and have a slew of injuries.
Five points separate the sides, with Bradford sat in 14th and Doncaster languishing in 19th. Here are all the key details ahead of the meeting between the Yorkshire outfits.
When is Doncaster Rovers v Bradford City?
Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm on Friday, December 22.
Is Doncaster Rovers v Bradford City on TV?
No – the match has not been selected for live TV coverage.
Why is Doncaster Rovers v Bradford City taking place on a Friday night?
The fixture was brought forward to the Friday night after an agreement was struck between the two clubs. The change gives both clubs extra time to recover and prepare for their respective Boxing Day fixtures. Bradford will be hosting Morecambe, while Doncaster will visit Notts County.