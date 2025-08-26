Ironside or Hanlan? Senior or Maxwell? - Predicted Doncaster Rovers XI to face Accrington Stanley

Rovers are on the road again tonight in the Carabao Cup.

Doncaster Rovers travel to Accrington Stanley on Tuesday, in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Rovers put on arguably the performance of the round a couple of weeks back when they put Championship side Middlesbrough to the sword with a thumping 4-0 success.

Here's our stab at the predicted XI at the Wham Stadium tonight:

Goalkeeper: Ian Lawlor was superb up at the Riverside and is a cert to return between the posts this evening.

Defence: Jamie Sterry is back in training after he underwent surgery on a facial surgery but this game is likely to come too soon for him, meaning Tom Nixon again deputises. At centre-half Matty Pearson and Sean Grehan look a decent bet given Jay McGrath and Connor O'Riordan started the last three league games. At left-back, James Maxwell could well start over Jack Senior although it looks like the toss of a coin in truth.

Midfield: It could well be all change in the engine room, with Ben Close and Joe Sbarra earning recalls after a stellar showing up at Boro. With Robbie Gotts (thigh) unavailable, we'll wager Charlie Crew comes back in to complete the middle trio.

Attack: Jordan Gibson and Damola Ajayi should get starts on the flanks - each were electric at Middlesbrough. Up front is arguably the toughest call with Joe Ironside and Brandon Hanlan competing to start. We'll opt for Ironside, whose only taste of football this term was a cameo in the last round.

Our predicted XI: Lawlor, Nixon, Pearson, Grehan, Maxwell, Close, Crew, Sbarra, Ajayi, Ironside, Gibson