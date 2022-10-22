The story of how Doncaster Rovers battled to a 1-1 draw against Crewe Alexandra
Doncaster Rovers begin the Danny Schofield era with a trip to Crewe Alexandra in League Two this afternoon.
Schofield was confirmed as the new Rovers chief on Thursday after the club dispensed with Gary McSheffrey on Monday.
Doncaster-born Schofield will be joined in the dugout by youth coaches Chad Gribble and Paul Green, with his search for an assistant manager ongoing.
Today’s opponents are one place and four points below Rovers in the table.
A win could take Doncaster back into the play-offs.
Crewe Alexandra v Doncaster Rovers LIVE
- Danny Schofield takes charge of Doncaster Rovers for the first time since being appointed the club’s new head coach on Thursday
- Doncaster could move back into the play-off sports with a win
- Crewe are one place and four points below Doncaster in the League Two table.
Probably a fair result all in all. Definitely an encouraging afternoon for Doncaster, who played some good stuff on the deck and pressed their opponents high up the pitch when out of posession.
Danny Schofield begins life as head coach with a draw. Reaction to follow.
Six minutes added on
Mitchell stops from Brook
Another good stop from the Doncaster keeper.
Crewe sub
Tariq Uwakwe can’t continue and is replaced by Bassala Sambou
Doncaster sub
Agard replaces Miller
Attendance
4,099 with 516 from Rovers (although the PA system is a little sketchy).
Crewe sub
Lachlan Brook replaces Oli Finney.
Kyle Hurst tries one from distance
He had loads of space and who can blame him with his record? Miller wanted the pass, however.
Rovers on top now. Home crowd growing frustrated before Anderson makes a timely block to thwart a Crewe attack.
Thirteen left to play
Might we have a winner?
GOAL - George Miller equalises!
He pokes the ball past Okonkwo after Harrison Biggins played him through on goal.