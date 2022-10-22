News you can trust since 1925
The story of how Doncaster Rovers battled to a 1-1 draw against Crewe Alexandra

Doncaster Rovers begin the Danny Schofield era with a trip to Crewe Alexandra in League Two this afternoon.

By Steve Jones
5 minutes ago

Schofield was confirmed as the new Rovers chief on Thursday after the club dispensed with Gary McSheffrey on Monday.

Doncaster-born Schofield will be joined in the dugout by youth coaches Chad Gribble and Paul Green, with his search for an assistant manager ongoing.

Today’s opponents are one place and four points below Rovers in the table.

Crewe Alexandra's Courtney Baker-Richardson heads home to make it 1-0.

A win could take Doncaster back into the play-offs.

Scroll down for live updates.

Crewe Alexandra v Doncaster Rovers. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty.

Crewe Alexandra v Doncaster Rovers LIVE

Key Events

  • Danny Schofield takes charge of Doncaster Rovers for the first time since being appointed the club’s new head coach on Thursday
  • Doncaster could move back into the play-off sports with a win
  • Crewe are one place and four points below Doncaster in the League Two table.
Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 16:58

FT 1-1

Probably a fair result all in all. Definitely an encouraging afternoon for Doncaster, who played some good stuff on the deck and pressed their opponents high up the pitch when out of posession.

Danny Schofield begins life as head coach with a draw. Reaction to follow.

Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 16:51

Six minutes added on

Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 16:51

Mitchell stops from Brook

Another good stop from the Doncaster keeper.

Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 16:50

Crewe sub

Tariq Uwakwe can’t continue and is replaced by Bassala Sambou

Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 16:49

Doncaster sub

Agard replaces Miller

Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 16:45

Attendance

4,099 with 516 from Rovers (although the PA system is a little sketchy).

Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 16:44

Crewe sub

Lachlan Brook replaces Oli Finney.

Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 16:43

Kyle Hurst tries one from distance

He had loads of space and who can blame him with his record? Miller wanted the pass, however.

Rovers on top now. Home crowd growing frustrated before Anderson makes a timely block to thwart a Crewe attack.

Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 16:39

Thirteen left to play

Might we have a winner?

Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 16:39

GOAL - George Miller equalises!

He pokes the ball past Okonkwo after Harrison Biggins played him through on goal.

DoncasterLeague Two