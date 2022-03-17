Injury update on Doncaster Rovers striker Fejiri Okenabirhie

Fejiri Okenabirhie. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

And Doncaster Rovers’ boss has admitted that the 26-year-old striker has now basically written off the season after suffering yet another setback during his rehabilitation from an Achilles problem.

Okenabirhie’s last appearance for Rovers came in May last year at Blackpool.

McSheffrey had previously hoped that the former Shrewsbury Town frontman would be ready to resume full training in mid-March with a view to potentially ‘making an impact for six, eight, ten games’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But those plans have now been shelved and Okenabirhie, who is out of contract this summer, may have played his last game for the club.

No talks about a new deal have taken place as yet, McSheffrey told the Free Press.

“He's had an Achilles tendon injury, surgery and then coming back from it he's had a couple of little niggles here and there in different areas of the tendon,” said Rovers’ boss.

“He's had a [protective] boot on for a little bit so it's a break in his rehab. It's probably put him back a couple of weeks.

“He's going through a little bit of discomfort so he'll probabaly just ease off it a bit and go on what he feels he can do and what his pain threshold allows him to do.

“The timing on the rehab has gone out of the window a little bit because there was some discomfort in a different area of the Achilles,” added McSheffrey.

“I can't really see him being back [this season].

“I've had a couple of chats with Fej and tried to keep his head up and his head in the right place.

“But ultimately he needs to make sure that his body is ready and his Achilles is ready for the summer and that he doesn't miss a day of pre-season training.”