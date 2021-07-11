Injury update on Doncaster Rovers pair Tom Anderson and Fejiri Okenabirhie

Anderson withdrew from Saturday’s friendly at Rossington Main during the warm-up after being hampered by a foot injury he picked up in training on Friday.

The centre half will travel with the Rovers squad for the pre-season getaway to Scotland on Sunday but is unlikely to feature in Tuesday’s friendly at Spennymoor Town with Wellens keen to guard against losing Anderson for a longer period..

“He got a knock in training, just an impact injury and we think he’s burst a blood vessel in his foot which has bled down into his fat pad,” Wellens said after the 4-0 win at Rossington.

Tom Anderson

“There’s a little bit of swelling and we just need to get that scanned and make sure bone-wise everything is correct.

“At the moment I would say he’s doubtful for Tuesday because if he misses three or four days training and he’s okay, we’re fine with that. If we risk him and he misses three or four weeks, we’re not okay with that.

“I’ve said all along he’s the best centre back in the league so we want him to be a big part of what we do.

“I think he’s going to be instrumental in nurturing a lot of the young players we’ve got. He’s going to be a big part of it so we want to make sure he’s not out for any amount of time.”

It is expected that Fejiri Okenabirhie will join in training during the Scotland trip after the striker carried injury niggles into pre-season.

“He’ll join us in Scotland but whereas the players will be doing very light work, he’ll be doing a lot more,” Wellens said.

“He might even be joined by Tom Anderson if he can run with no boots on and no contact.

“Fejiri needs to catch up a lot fitness wise but I’ve watched a lot of him and his goal threat and I can’t wait to get working with him.”

