Injury update on Doncaster Rovers defensive duo Tom Anderson and Cameron John
Richie Wellens has provided an update on Tom Anderson and Cameron John ahead of this weekend’s clash with League One new boys Morecambe.
Anderson has been out for three weeks with an ankle injury but Rovers’ captain is fit to face the Shrimps on Saturday.
Fellow centre back John will be sidelined for 4-6 weeks with the back injury he sustained at Stoke.
Wellens said: "We’ve conceded a couple of goals in the last two games where we feel if Tom was there – with his sheer size and aggression – we don’t think we would have conceded.
"I’ve spoken in the past about how good Tom Anderson is and how good he can be in the future.
"For me he’s our best leader and he’s obviously a well established centre half in this league.”
Tiago Cukur is set to return to the squad after he wasn’t given international clearance to feature against Wigan but Jon Taylor and Fejiri Okenabirhie remain sidelined.