Injury update on Doncaster Rovers defender Joseph Olowu

Doncaster Rovers defender Joseph Olowu has suffered a Grade 2 hamstring tear which may rule him out for the rest of the season.

By Paul Goodwin
Published 6th Apr 2023, 11:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 11:16 BST

The 23-year-old centre back hobbled off during last weekend’s home defeat to Crewe Alexandra last weekend – becoming the latest addition to Rovers’ lengthy injury list.

Olowu, who signed signed a new two-and-a-half year deal last month, has been restricted to 18 appearances during an injury-hit campaign.

Head coach Danny Schofield said: “Joseph’s got a slight tear in his hamstring – Grade 2 it is – he won’t be available for the Gillingham game.

Joseph Olowu
“We’re going to have to assess him. Grade 2 is not really a quick recovery.

“We’re waiting for further information when he sees a specialist. We’re not very optimistic over the Easter period anyway.”

Rovers are already without the likes of George Miller, Harrison Biggins, Charlie Lakin and Caolan Lavery for the remainder of the season, in addition to longer term absentees Jon Taylor, James Maxwell and Ollie Younger.

“All these injuries seem to have come at once in the month of March which has been really difficult to deal with,” added Schofield.

“But it’s part and parcel of football, we have to deal with that challenge and it gives other players opportunities.”

