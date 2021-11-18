Fejiri Okenabirhie

And centre half Ro-Shaun Williams will be out for at least six weeks with an ankle problem.

Boss Richie Wellens hopes striker Okenabirhie will have some part to play for Rovers before the end of the season.

“Fejiri is going to be out for another four monhts,” Wellens said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I think we probably mis-treated him at the start of his rehab, around February or March time.

“I don’t want to go into too much detail about it but he’ll be four months.

“As long as we keep his fitness up, which we will, he may be available for the last nine or ten games but he’s been out a long time.

“And Cameron John is going to be another three months. He’s more or less got the same injury what he had three months ago.”

Wellens confirmed Williams would have been suspended for Saturday’s game with Lincoln City regardless but will be sidelined for the remainder of the year.

He said: “He damaged his ankle against Crewe. We had the first cup game against Scunthorpe and he was sore but decided he wanted to be on the bench.

“We knew it was too early to put him on when Joe Olowu went down injured.

“We had it scanned the next day and he’s out for six weeks.”

Olowu has been passed fit to face Lincoln, along with John Bostock.

But Ben Close will miss the game with a hamstring problem - though he should be ready to return against Burton Albion next weekend.

And the big positive news for Rovers is that Jon Taylor will play some part against the Imps having recovered from his ankle injury.

Taylor has been out of action since March with the injury and while he returned off the bench last month, he suffered another setback which ruled him out further.

Wellens would not be drawn on whether the winger is ready to start matches but welcomed his return.

“It’s great news,” he said. “He’s trained all week, he’s more or less pain free.

“He’s got an appointment with the surgeon next week which should relieve all the pain. Next Wednesday he should be 100 per cent pain free.

“He’s trained comfortably enough this week through the pain barrier to allow him to be involved this weekend.

“He does everything at 100 miles per hour. With the ground he covers, he does a lot of it at high intensity.

“He’s not a player you can hold back.

“He’s an experienced player so you can trust him with his body more.”

Aidan Barlow will train on Friday for the first time since injuring his foot in the FA Cup tie at Scunthorpe United and is likely to be in the squad this weekend.

But Dan Gardner and Jordy Hiwula will not be involved.

Wellens said: “Hiwula is a blow for us because he’s got goals in him. He’s a good player who we can get even sharper and fitter.

“It’s a muscle that goes over his foot and he’s enflamed it.

“He’ll be touch and go but he probably won’t make it. There’s no point in risking him when we’ve got games Tuesday-Saturday.

“I think he’ll be fit for Bolton but he won’t be fit for Saturday.”

Wellens also confirmed that Matt Smith will miss the Lincoln game through suspension.

*