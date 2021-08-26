Injury update as Doncaster Rovers sweat on six ahead of Rotherham United trip

Ro-Shaun Williams

Skipper Tom Anderson has already been ruled out of the trip to the New York Stadium, joining long term absentees Jon Taylor, Jordy Hiwula and Fejiri Okenabirhie on the sidelines.

But, having produced a written list as he gave the media a squad update, Wellens revealed Ro-Shaun Williams (knee), Cameron John (back), Kyle Knoyle (fatigue), Ethan Galbraith (groin), Tiago Cukur (calf) and John Bostock (back) are all doubts for the weekend.

He believes it is unlikely that Bostock will feature having not trained since last weekend, while Knoyle is the most likely to be involved.

“Kyle Knoyle is precautionary because he played 90 minutes on Tuesday unexpectedly,” Wellens said.

“The plan was to play him for 45 minutes but with Cam John coming off it changed our ideas a bit.

“Kyle has been great since he came in. Whenever he plays, he does it at full pelt so we’re just looking after him.

“Tiago, with his calf, he will probably just about be okay and then we’ll need to manage him. Do we start him or not?

“With the calf, he’s more or less fit so if we left him four days, he’d be fit.

“If he plays, with a muscle it can pop at any time, especially if there’s a weakness there.

“So do we risk losing him for four, five, six weeks?

“John Bostock hasn’t trained all week so he’s a major doubt.

“Ethan Galbraith was in at Manchester United to get assessed on Wednesday. I’d imagine he’ll be okay.

“Ro-Shaun Williams’ knee is severely swollen so I would say he’s a big doubt at this time.”

