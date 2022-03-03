Injury update ahead of Doncaster Rovers' trip to Cheltenham Town including latest on Ethan Galbraith, Tom Anderson and John Bostock
Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey has provided an injury update ahead of his side’s trip to Cheltenham Town on Saturday.
Ethan Galbraith is set to return to the squad after successfully resuming full training this week.
John Bostock trained with the squad today but this weekend’s game will come too soon for him.
Tom Anderson, who had been expected to return to full training this week, has been absent from Cantley Park this week due to sickness.
However, McSheffrey did not completely rule out Anderson from featuring against the Robins.
Rovers captain Anderson has not featured since December 11 due to a foot injury, while midfielder Bostock has been out for three months after having ankle surgery.
Ollie Younger, the victim of Luke McCormick’s wild tackle in last weekend’s draw at AFC Wimbledon, is nursing a sore foot after taking another kick on it in training but should be okay to feature this weekend.
Meanwhile, Jordy Hiwula still hopes to return to full training next week.
Cameron John had also been pencilled in to resume full training next week but McSheffrey said today that the 22-year-old would not be rushed back after six months on the sidelines and is expected to prolong his work with the fitness coaches.