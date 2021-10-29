Injury update ahead of Doncaster Rovers' trip to Charlton Athletic

Jon Taylor. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

But there is more positive news on Tommy Rowe – who could be ready to face the Addicks.

Rowe was facing an indefinite period on the sidelines after suffering a back spasm against Cheltenham Town last weekend and then missing Tuesday night’s draw with Cambridge United.

But Doncaster Rovers boss Richie Wellens told the media this morning: “It’s 50/50 with Tommy. He’s come in today and we’ll see how he is and if he can get through training and then we’ll make a decision.

“We got it scanned so we knew there was nothing in terms of ligament damage or anything bone-wise.

"It was just a muscle spasm so we knew it was going to be a short period of time rather than a number of weeks.”

Wellens added: “Taylor’s having an injection today and we’ll see how he responds but he won’t be in the squad.

“He will only resume training when he feels he is comfortable and pain free.

"Gardner’s got a problem with his calf so he won’t be involved. We’re waiting on the results back from a scan.”

Ben Close is likely to return to action against Lincoln City on November 20 after suffering a small hamstring tear.