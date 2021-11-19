Injury-hit Armthorpe Welfare to take stock after win-less sequence

Adam Baskerville was on target for Armthorpe Welfare in their defeat at Hallam. Photo: Steve Pennock

Lee Morris’s men do not return to action until a week on Saturday when they host Clipstone in NCEL Division One.

Welfare have dropped to tenth in the table following defeats to Hallam, leaders North Ferriby and a draw at Selby Town in their last three league games.

Central defenders Alex Varley and Steve Garner were both suspended at the weekend, while Jordan Woodhall missed out through injury and Josh Bucknall was unavailable.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morris was forced into playing the midfield pairing of Jack Wilson and Sam Race in a three-man central defence with Jack Shaw, while Max Hatton and Rhys Plater came into midfield and Ritchie Burdett started up front.

Welfare’s boss, however, was pleased with what he saw from his makeshift side in the 3-1 defeat at Sandygate.

Adam Baskerville upset the majority of the 656 home crowd when he put Armthorpe ahead after 24 minutes but Hallam came back to win it with goals from Brandon Bradbury, Liam Royles (pen) and Kieran Watson.

“I thought it was a great advertisement for the NCEL – the crowd, the minute’s silence and the game with both teams going for it and I hope all the supporters enjoyed it,” said Morris.

“This last week was very stressful knowing how many players we had out. We were hoping to have Noel Burdett and Jordan Woodhall back but Jordan wasn’t right and Noel broke down in training again so we had to come up with a system and a game plan to try and have a go at Hallam who have been scoring goals for fun.

“We must have had the smallest eleven in the league but I asked them to trust in what we said and give everything for us and the club and they gave even more for me.