Injuries, star man and hopes of 'doing a Donny' - Doncaster Rovers get lowdown on Chesterfield

Doncaster Rovers make the short trip to Chesterfield on Thursday night for a re-arranged league fixture. Ahead of the game we got the inside track on the Spireites from Liam Norcliffe of our sister title, the Derbyshire Times.

Q: How would you say the season has gone so far for Chesterfield?

LN: Chesterfield's season has mainly been dominated by injuries, with the number of absentees well into the double figures over the Christmas and New Year period. They can't seem to catch a break and the latest setback is new signing Kyle McFadzean being ruled out for a lengthy period with a knee injury after just one-and-a-half games into his Spireites career. The injuries have meant they haven't been able to name a consistent line-up and build any momentum.

They have struggled to break teams down at home, drawing seven times, which is the most in the league, while they have shown a soft underbelly on their travels at times. There is still hope that they can 'do a Donny' and go on a run like Rovers did last season and get into the play-offs and maybe the top three but they need to start stringing some wins together if that is going to happen. But it is their first season back at this level for six years, and people are still enjoying the ride. However, given the tightness of the league, you can't help but feel it might be a missed opportunity this season.

Q: Where does that 3-0 win at Rovers earlier in the season rank in terms of high points this term?

LN: It's right up there. It's actually a game Paul Cook has mentioned recently in his last couple of pressers, explaining how they came away from that match in a good place but then had to make five changes for the next fixture because of injuries, which kind of sums up the season. It's been a frustrating campaign and the longer it goes on you start to think that it just isn't meant to be for the Spireites this term.

Q: Who is the dangerman to look out for and can Rovers expect a different style and/or personnel from the previous meeting?

LN: Armando Dobra. He's been a shining light amid all the injuries, scoring five goals in his last 10 games. His form led to solid interest from Stockport County, as well as reportedly from Derby County, but he stayed put past deadline day.

Chesterfield staved off interest for star man Armando Dobra before the window closed.

Winger Michael Olakigbe has just joined on loan from Brentford, making his debut on Saturday, and he was a bright spark with his electric pace.

Chesterfield played on the counter-attack in the reverse fixture until Rovers were reduced to 10-men but I imagine it will be the other way round this time. The Spireites are an attack-minded possession-based side who are very patient, perhaps too patient at times.

Q: Any notable injuries?

LN: Oh yes. Will Grigg, Chey Dunkley, McFadzean, Harvey Araujo and Lewis Gordon would all start but they are injured. Another new addition, left-back Jack Sparkes from Peterborough United, hobbled off at the weekend so he could be a doubt. It's worth pointing out that Chesterfield have lost 17 goals with the departures of James Berry, who was sold to Wycombe, and Dilan Markanday, who was recalled from his loan by Blackburn Rovers and loaned out to Leyton Orient, as well.

Q: Score prediction?

LN: I think Rovers will get revenge, 1-2.