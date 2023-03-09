The influential defender was taken off in the second half of Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat to Harrogate shortly after going down in pain.

Olowu has suffered an injury-interrupted season this term but has largely played when fit, with the team benefitting from his presence in the backline.

Doncaster need a positive result against the Dons to keep their slim play-off hopes alive after six defeats in their last 10 games left them nine points off League Two’s top seven.

Doncaster Rovers defender Joseph Olowu.

“He wasn’t too serious, he took a knock on his hip,” Rovers boss Danny Schofield said of Olowu.

"He wasn’t on the pitch today (Thursday) but he will be assessed and will be available for selection, he’s just a bit sore.”

Doncaster will once again be without left-back James Maxwell and still don’t know when the defender will be back in action.

Schofield said: "I can’t really put a timeframe on that, it was a tear in a tendon relating to his quadricep, which is not a good area to get that damage.

"It’s one they say is a high risk for re-injury, so the rehab is really focused on making sure that doesn’t occur.

"It’s an awkward one for James and he’s going to be out for some time.

"James was performing to a really high level and showing he was a really important member of the squad. We’re hoping we can get him back involved before the end of the season.”

Ro-Shaun Williams is still recovering from a shin injury and is not currently training with the main group.

The centre-half had been a regular fixture in the starting XI this season but has missed the last six matches, four of them to injury.

"It’s something he was continuing to play with, so it was causing a problem,” said Schofield.

"The kind of character he is, he was continuing to play. But it’s flared up to a stage where it’s become a little bit more painful.”

Schofield has no fresh injury concerns ahead of Saturday.